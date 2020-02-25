Munster Schools Junior Cup semi-final fixture details confirmed
Action from Árdscoil Ris' Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Junior Cup fixture with Rockwell College at Thomond Park earlier this year
THE fixture details have been confirmed for next week's Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Junior Cup semi-finals.
Three Limerick sides have advanced to the semi-final stage of this season's competition.
Local rivals Árdscoil Rís and St Munchin's College will face off in one semi-final of the Junior Cup at Thomond Park on Wednesday, March 4 at 2pm.
In the second semi-final, Crescent College Comprehensive face a trip to Musgrave Park in Cork to face CBC also on Wednesday, March 4 at 2pm.
St Munchin's advanced to their semi-final meeting with Árdscoil thanks to a thrilling 10-5 quarter-final win over a fancied PBC side at the Markets Field this Tuesday.
Árdscoil had ensured their place in the semi-finals when overcoming Rockwell College in their play-off game at Thomond Park earlier this month.
Crescent College also secured their semi-final berth after winning a quarter-final. The Dooradoyle side defeated holders Rockwell College in their tie at Musgrave Park this Tuesday.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on