Munster Schools Junior Cup semi-final fixture details confirmed

THE fixture details have been confirmed for next week's Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Junior Cup semi-finals.

Three Limerick sides have advanced to the semi-final stage of this season's competition.

Local rivals Árdscoil Rís and St Munchin's College will face off in one semi-final of the Junior Cup at Thomond Park on Wednesday, March 4 at 2pm.

In the second semi-final, Crescent College Comprehensive face a trip to Musgrave Park in Cork to face CBC also on Wednesday, March 4 at 2pm.

St Munchin's advanced to their semi-final meeting with Árdscoil thanks to a thrilling 10-5 quarter-final win over a fancied PBC side at the Markets Field this Tuesday.

Árdscoil had ensured their place in the semi-finals when overcoming Rockwell College in their play-off game at Thomond Park earlier this month.

Crescent College also secured their semi-final berth after winning a quarter-final. The Dooradoyle side defeated holders Rockwell College in their tie at Musgrave Park this Tuesday.