Dramatic defeat to Tipperary 'put to bed' as Limerick face Galway in Camogie League

LIMERICK camogie side journey to Galway this Sunday to play the reigning league and championship holders.

Paul Sexton’s Limerick are bidding to bounce back from a round one loss to Tipperary, while Galway beat Dublin in their opening game of their Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League title defence.

Duggan Park in Ballinasloe hosts the tie at 1pm on Sunday.

“We are looking for a performance on Sunday and see where that takes us – individually and as a team we need to try and match up to the best,” said Paul Sexton.

“The girls are striving to bridge the gap and Sunday is another opportunity to test themselves.”

When the sides last met – last year’s league semi final – Galway were 2-14 to 0-4 winners.

“Our mentality this year is no looking back – we are always looking to the next game,” said the new manager.

Limerick are bidding to bounce back from a dramatic opening round loss when the Camogie Association had to review the scoreline before confirming a Tipperary win.

“That is put to bed – the girls just accepted it and we didn’t even speak about it,” said Sexton.

“We sent up some questions to the Camogie Association but we didn’t appeal the result. We simply asked that all inter-county camogie games have a fourth official and some house-keeping stuff like that,” outlined the Limerick manager.

Rebecca Delee went off injured in that game and won’t be involved for the “foreseeable future” with injury.

Limerick are bolstered by the return of Sarah Carey who is expected to feature on Sunday and dual player Roisin Ambrose will be on camogie duty this Sunday, while her football colleagues play Offaly in their league tie.

Limerick had eight Third Level championship winners last weekend to boost confidence in the inter-county panel – Roisin Ambrose and Rebecca Delee (Newcastle West), Caoimhe Lyons (Monaleen), Sophie O'Callaghan (Adare), Dearbhla Egan (Crecora) and Marian Quaid (Bruff) all Ashbourne Cup winners with UL and Claire McNamara (Doon) and Laura Stack (Milford) winners of the Fr Meachair Cup with Trinity.