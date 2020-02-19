Ireland side to face England in Six Nations is named

IRELAND head coach Andy Farrell has named the match day 23 to travel to London to take on England at Twickenham on this Sunday, February 23, 3pm.

A total of six Munster players have been included in the match-day squad for the crucial Round 3 fixture. Four Munster players will start the game, winger Andrew Conway and scrum-half Conor Murray in the backline, while their provincial team mates CJ Stander and Peter O'Mahony are again named in the back-row.

Two more Munster players are listed among the replacements, Limerick men Dave Kilcoyne and Keith Earls.

Captain Johnny Sexton is named in the half-backs alongside Patrickswell man Murray. Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw start their ninth Test match as the midfield partnership.

Jordan Larmour lines out at fullback with Munster's Conway and Jacob Stockdale on the wings.

Cian Healy, Rob Herring and Tadhg Furlong start a third consecutive Test match with Iain Henderson and James Ryan in the row. Stander and O’Mahony join Josh van der Flier to make up the backrow combination.

The replacements on Saturday are Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter, Devin Toner, Caelan Doris, John Cooney and Ross Byrne as wekk as Kilcoyne and Earls.

Tom O'Toole and Will Addison will return to Ulster to prepare for their Guinness PRO14 game against the Cheetahs with the rest of the non-matchday 23 remaining in camp for the team’s final training session on Friday.

England v IRELAND, Twickenham Stadium, Sunday, February 23, KO 15.00

2020 Guinness Six Nations Championships

15. Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 23 caps

14. Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 20 caps

13. Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 42 caps

12. Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 25 caps

11. Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster) 27 caps

10. Jonathan Sexton (St Marys College/Leinster) 90 caps CAPTAIN

9. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 80 caps

1. Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 97 caps

2. Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 10 caps

3. Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 43 caps

4. Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster) 55 caps

5. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 25 caps

6. Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 66 caps

7. Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 25 caps

8. CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 40 caps

Replacements:

16. Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster) 2 caps

17. Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 38 caps

18. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 25 caps

19. Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 69 caps

20. Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 1 cap

21. John Cooney (Terenure College/Ulster) 10 caps

22. Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster) 5 caps

23. Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 83 caps