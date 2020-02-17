Fixture details confirmed for club rugby's showpiece finals

THE fixture details have been confirmed for club rugby's showpiece finals this season.

The IRFU confirmed this Monday that the Energia Women’s All-Ireland Cup final between Limerick side UL-Bohemian and Old Belvedere will take place at Dubarry Park on Saturday, March 21 at 4.15pm.

It has also been confirmed that the men's Energia All-Ireland League Division 1 final will go ahead at Energia Park on Saturday, May 9.

The Aviva Stadium is unavailable to stage the showpiece decider due to preparations for the staging of UEFA Euro 2020.

Garryowen currently sit in second place in Division 1A of the All-Ireland League, with local rivals Young Munster lying in sixth position in the top flight table with one third of the regular season to go.

RTÉ will broadcast both the Men’s and Women’s AIL Finals. It’s the first time in its history that the Women’s final, which will take place on Sunday April 26 at Energia Park will be televised live.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE AND CUP FINAL FIXTURES 2019/20:

Saturday, March 21:

Energia Women’s All-Ireland Shield Final: Galwegians v Westport, Dubarry Park, 12:45pm

Energia Women’s All-Ireland Plate Final: Blackrock College v Cooke, Dubarry Park, 2:30pm

Energia Women’s All-Ireland Cup Final: UL-Bohemian v Old Belvedere, Dubarry Park: 4:15pm

Saturday, April 11:

Bateman Cup Final: Lansdowne v Cork Constitution, Ard Gaoithe, Clonmel, 2:30pm

Sunday, April 26:

Energia Women’s All-Ireland League Final: Energia Park, 2:30pm

Saturday, May 9:

Energia All-Ireland League Final: Energia Park, 2:30pm