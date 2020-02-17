Limerick jockey Billy Lee lands Valentine's Night double at Dundalk

LIMERICK jockey Billy Lee had a Valentine's Night to remember at Dundalk on Friday when landing an impressive double for trainer Conor O'Dwyer and Paul Flynn.

Ballingarry jockey Lee had an easy time of it on Jon Ess which won the 12f handicap in great style for O’Dwyer, much to the delight of punters.

A well-backed 9/2 chance, he raced clear inside the final furlong to win by three and a half lengths from the Luke Comer-trained Guild in the colours of the Brinkleys Syndicate.

Lee had to work a little harder for his second winner which came on another 9/2 shot, the Paul Flynn-trained Sheberghan. The five-year-old finished well to beat Wild Shot by half a length.

Horse Racing Ireland launch summer Student Internship Programme

Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) have launched their 2020 summer student internship programme which returns for its seventh year. There are a number of paid placements available, commencing in June 2020 and running for 12 weeks throughout the summer to the end of August.

The programme is open to all Third Level students in any college year of any course. Students will benefit from mentoring by experienced professionals which will allow them to develop their practical skills in a fast-paced environment while gaining valuable experience of the work which goes on behind the scenes in the Irish racing and breeding industry.

HRI Education and Training Manager, Grainne Murphy, said: “The student internship programme plays a key role in the strategic aim of HRI to attract new entrants into the thoroughbred racing and breeding industry. We hope that, for the successful applicants, this is the just first step to a fulfilling and rewarding career within this great industry.”

Further details and the application form are available at www.workinracing.ie/ internships. Closing date for applications is March 20, 2020.