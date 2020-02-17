Limerick players impress for Rep of Ireland Womens' U17 side

LIMERICK was strongly represented in the Republic of Ireland Women’s U17 squad which played two international friendly fixtures with Iceland in Waterford in recent days.

The Republic of Ireland side played out two draws, 2-2 at the RSC and 1-1 at Tramore AFC, with their Icelandic counterparts in friendly fixtures which are part of the team's preparations for the UEFA European Championship Elite Round qualifiers.

Jenna Slattery, of Fairview Rangers, the Limerick duo of Aoibheann Clancy, from Kilbehenny and striker Aoife Horgan, as well as goalkeeper Leah Hayes Coen, a student at Scoil Mhuire agus Íde, Newcastle West, and now playing with Cork City, are all members of Head Coach James Scott's 20-player Rep of Ireland Women's U17 squad.

Ireland will now turn their attention to next month's UEFA European Championship Elite Round qualifiers, which will also be played in Waterford.

They will come up against Denmark (March 23), Serbia (March 26), and Austria (March 29) with top spot in Group 3 required in order to reach this summer's finals tournament in Sweden.

Republic of Ireland Women's Under-17 Squad:

Goalkeepers: Rugile Askalnyte (Bohemians), Leah Hayes (Cork City)

Defenders: Jessie Stapleton (Cherry Orchard), Jenna Slattery (Fairview Rangers), Kate Slevin (Galway WFC), Shaun Brennan (Galway WFC), Therese Kinneavey (Galway WFC), Della Doherty (Peamount United), Rebecca Watkins (Peamount United), Aimee Bates Crosbie (Wexford Youths)

Midfielders: Olivia Gibson (Cork City), Aoibheann Clancy (Limerick), Kate O'Dowd (Peamount United), Muireann Devanney (Sligo Rovers), Ellen Molloy (Thomastown United)

Forwards: Aoife Horgan (Limerick), Orlagh Fitzpatrick (Peamount United), Erin McLaughlin (Sion Swifts), Kerry Brown (Sion Swifts), Laura Shine (Wilton United)