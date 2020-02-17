Limerick GAA to purchase land adjacent to LIT Gaelic Grounds

LIMERICK GAA is to purchase additional land adjacent to the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

Just over half an acre is to be purchased to aid the redevelopment of the Limerick GAA Headquarters on the Ennis Rd.

At the February Limerick GAA County Board meeting Limerick GAA secretary Mike O'Riordan told delegates there were plans to purchase lands adjacent to the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

This Monday morning at the monthly council meeting of Metropolitan District of Limerick, a proposal was passed for the disposal of land to Limerick Gaelic Ground Limited.

The minutes of the meeting in the Council Chamber on Merchant's Quay shows that 0.227 hectares (0.562 acres) at the Ennis Road are to be sold to Limerick GAA at a cost of €30,000.

The meeting was chaired by Fianna Fail Councillor James Collins, Cathaoirleach of the Metropolitan District of Limerick. The proposal was proposed by Councillor John Costelloe, (Sinn Fein) and seconded by Councillor Daniel Butler (Fine Geal) - there was no further comment on the topic at the meeting.

The proposal now goes on the agenda, for full confirmation, at the full meeting of Limerick City and County Council on Monday March 23 in the Council Chamber in Dooradoyle.

The additional land would benefit Limerick GAA plans for redevelopment of the LIT Gaelic Grounds. The extra half acre is to the right of the front gate of the grounds on the Ennis Road.

Back in October 2018, A Limerick GAA meeting revealed that they had commenced exploring possibilities for the redevelopment of the Gaelic Grounds - details here