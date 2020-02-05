St Munchin's glad to avail of 'back door' route after defeat to CBC in Munster Schools Junior Cup

ST MUNCHIN'S College were unable to take the direct route to the semi-finals of this season's Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Junior Cup after falling to a heavy 40-0 defeat to CBC, of Cork, at Musgrave Park this Wednesday.

However, despite this disappointing loss, St Munchin's can still progress to the semi-finals by availing of the 'second chance system' afforded to teams who filled the top two places in the groups after the round robin phase of the Cup which was played before Christmas.

As a result, the Corbally side will now host another Cork side, PBC, in the quarter-finals of the Junior Cup at a Limerick venue in the coming weeks.

St Munchin's were facing an uphill battle against many peoples' pre-competition favourites from the moment they conceded the first of five first half tries inside the opening 90 seconds of the contest.

CBC took a grip of the game inside the opening five minutes scoring two tries through second-row David Novak and full-back William Kingston.

Scrum-half Jack Casey darted over for the Cork side's third try mid-way through the half to ease the home side into a 19-0 lead as out-half Ben Lynch added his second conversion.

Two further tries before half-time helped the home side into a commanding 33-0 lead at half-time.

The St Munchin's College line-up included Anthony Foley, son of the late Munster head coach and Ireland captain of the same name, in the second-row.

The Corbally side's pack also featured Oisin Minogue, son of former Ireland women's international Rosie Foley at number eight. Oisin is also nephew of the late Anthony Foley

There was no let up from Christians' at the start of the second half, with winger Billy O'Riordan dotting down soon after the restart.

To their credit, St Munchin's College continued to press for openings and centre Oisin Pepper and winger Josh McCarthy-Burbage almost combined to race clear of the CBC defence down the right wing, only for the ball to be knocked on.

St Munchin's will take encouragement from the gritty nature of their display through the second half as they contained their opponents to just those seven points through the closing 30 minutes.

SCORERS: CBC: David Novak, Billy Kingston, Jack Casey, Matthew O'Callaghan, Adam Wrona, Billy O'Riordan try each, Ben Lynch five cons.

CBC: William Kingston; Luke McGinn, Mathew O'Callaghan, Evan Cahill Murphy, Billy O'Riordan; Benjamin Lynch, Jack Casey; Harry Foster, Adam Wrona, Sam Loftus; David Novak, Kamis Novak; Gavin Hyde, Odhran Prenter, John Coleman.

Replacements: Stephen O’Shaughnessy Alexander O'Leary, Adam Logan, Daniel Woods, Johnny O’Shea, Cathal Barry, Conor Foley, Shane Maloney, Daniel Lucey, Christian Kilbride.

ST MUNCHIN’S: Adam Cusack; Josh McCarthy Burbage, Oisin Pepper, Conor McCarthy, Eoin Walsh; Cillian O'Connor, Rory McDermott; Eoin Sarsfield, Sean Rice, Ben McCarthy; Harry Bennis, Anthony Foley; Danny Williamson, Mark Walsh, Oisin Minogue. Replacements: Conor Ward, Charlie Deedigan, Peter Dougan, Alex Finn, Rian Burke, Ben Quane, Joesph Noonan, Azad Mohamad, Ronan Deegan, Eoin McGurian.

REFEREE: Chris Harrington (MAR)