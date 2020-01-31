New club Limerick United forced into name change

RECENTLY formed soccer club Limerick United has been forced into a name change before the start of the 2020 season.

Interim Chairman of the club, Conn Murray confirmed to the Limerick Leader on Friday morning that the new club will now be known as Treaty United.

Conn Murray said: "The situation was that the name of Limerick United was used as part of our project in error due to a lack of knowledge that the name previously existed and was registered by Limerick FC over 10 years ago.

"We didn't know this because the name had never been associated with Limerick FC or never been used. It was purely an error in that regard.

"We were threatened with legal action as a consequence of that and we have agreed to desist from using that name obviously because it was in error and we have advised the FAI of that and we will now be moving forward with a new name of Treaty United."

The FAI indicated earlier this month that 'Limerick United' would have teams competing in the SSE Airtricity U-13, U-15, U-17 & U-19 leagues in 2020 and the proposal was accepted by the National League Executive Committee, and ratified by the FAI board.

The club is also set to have Senior Ladies and U17 Girls teams competing in the League of Ireland.

Recently retired CEO of Limerick City and County Council, Conn Murray said he did not see the name change to Treaty United having any impact on them being accepted into the SSE Airtricity leagues.

Limerick FC brought proceedings against the FAI over the association's alleged failure to invite Limerick FC to submit an application for a licence to allow it to play in the League of Ireland First Division during the 2020 season.

That High Court action was settled earlier this month.

In a statement at the time, the FAI confirmed that Limerick Football Club could apply for a licence to compete in the SSE Airtricity League First Division and the underage leagues for the 2020 season.

The FAI revealed that following talks with Limerick FC, the Association are satisfied that Limerick FC, who trade as Munster Football Club Limited, came out of Examinership on December 11, 2019.

The FAI confirmed that the Independent Club Licensing Committee is due to meet next month to assess all applications from Premier and First Division clubs ahead of the 2020 season kicking off.

In a statement, Limerick FC insisted it had 'not been possible to enter a meaningful dialogue with Conn Murray, the interim Chairman of the new group by the investors, representatives and Pat O'Sullivan, Chairman of Limerick FC, despite repeated requests.'

Limerick FC said they were eager to involve the newly formed group then using the name Limerick United to 'join together in the best interests of under-age soccer in Limerick'.

The statement added that Limerick FC said it 'is willing to amalgamate with the new group to ensure the future of Limerick soccer, senior, ladies and underage.'

In response, Conn Murray told the Limerick Leader: "No formal approach was made by Limerick FC to our group and the only personal contact that was made was made prior to the court action and when we became aware of the court action between Limerick FC and the FAI, I was advised that it would be inappropriate to engage in any discussions and indicated clearly that we couldn't talk until such time as those matters were all cleared up.

"The only contact I have received since that is a threat of legal proceedings by Limerick FC."