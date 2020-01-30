Fixture details for Limerick sides' Munster Schools Senior Cup quarter-finals

THE fixture details have been announced for the upcoming Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup quarter-finals which feature three Limerick schools.

The two quarter-finals will be played a double header at Thomond Park on Wednesday, February 12.

The double header begins with the Limerick derby meeting of Castletroy College and St Munchin's College at 12.30pm.

In the day's second game. Crescent College Comprehensive will face Rockwell College at the same venue at 3pm.

In the semi-finals of the Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup, the winners of Castletroy College v St Munchin’s College will play PBC, of Cork, in Musgrave Park during the week beginning February 24.

The date and kick off time for that game will be confirmed next week after the conclusion of Round 2 of the Junior Cup.

In the event of Castletroy v St. Munchin’s quarter-final being a draw, the replay will take place four days later, Sunday February 16 at the Markets Field at 12.30pm.

The winners of Crescent College Comprehensive v Rockwell College quarter-final will play PBC, of Cork, at Musgrave Park during the week beginning February 24.

Again the date and kick off time for that game will be confirmed next week after the conclusion of Round 2 of the Junior Cup.

In the event of Crescent College v Rockwell being a draw, the replay will take place at Musgrave Park on Sunday February 16 at 12.30pm..