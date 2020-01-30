Joint-captains confirmed for Limerick camogie in 2020 season

LIMERICK have confirmed joint-captains for the 2020 inter-county senior camogie season.

Caoimhe Costelloe (Adare) and Muirean Creamer (Cappamore) will share the role under the new management of Paul Sexton.

In 2019, Costello was captain and Creamer the vice-captain.

Limerick begin their Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League this Sunday with an LIT Gaelic Grounds double-header with the Limerick-Galway Allianz Hurling League.

The camogie tie Limerick v Tipperary has a 4pm throw-in as the second part of the February 2 double-header.

The camogie tie is a repeat of last Summer’s All-Ireland Championship quarter final, which Tipperary won in Thurles.

Limerick are in Group 2 of Division One of the league along with Dublin, Galway and Tipperary.

Limerick have confirmed a 30-strong panel for the league – county club champions Newcastle West have five players in the panel, with Bruff leading the way with six representatives.

Aside from Niamh Mulcahy, who opted out for 2020, Limerick have all of last year's panel available for selection. Pre-Christmas a 30-strong Limerick Ladies Football panel was revealed and Roisin Ambrose is the only dual player.

PANEL: Caroline Brennan, Eva Butler, Lorraine McCarthy, Marion Quaid, Mary O’Callaghan, Niamh Ryan (all Bruff); Deborah Murphy, Ella Whelan, Karen O’Leary, Rebecca Delee, Roisin Ambrose (all Newcastle West); Caoimhe Costello, Sophie O’Callaghan (both Adare); Caoimhe Lyons, Megan O’Mara (both Monaleen); Laura O’Neill, Sinead McNamara (both Na Piarsaigh); Lisa Leonard, Muireann Creamer (both Cappamore); Noirin Lenihan and Orlaith Kelleher (both Croagh-Kilfinny), Claire McNamara (Doon), Dearbhla Egan (Crecora), Judith Mulcahy (Ahane), Katie Hennessy (Blackrock-Effin), Neamh Curtin (Ballybrown), Sarah Carey (Granagh-Ballingarry), Sinead Fahy (Killimor, Co Galway), Laura Stack (Milford, Co Cork), Mairead Ryan (Clooney Quin, Co Clare).