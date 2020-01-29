Castletroy face Limerick derby in Munster Schools Senior Cup after losing out to CBC

CASTLETROY College missed out on taking the direct route into the semi-finals of this season’s Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup after suffering a 21-32 reverse to holders CBC, of Cork, at Musgrave Park this Wednesday.

The defeat means Castletroy College must rely on the 'second chance' system, afforded to them after their top-two finish in the round robin phase of the new-look competition, in order to to make the semi-finals.

As a result, 2008 Senior Cup winners Castletroy will now face local rivals St Munchin’s College, winners over Ardscoil Ris at Thomond Park on Wednesday, in a Limerick derby quarter-final clash next month.

Having led 6-0 at the end of the opening quarter, Castletroy College lost their grip on the tie with the concession of three tries, two just before and one just after half-time.

The Limerick side’s cause was not helped either by Castletroy picking up three yellow cards in a nine minute spell in the third quarter.

A clinical CBC side quickly turned that six-point deficit into a 17-6 lead and two further tries in the second half helped the holders take control, the Cork side ultimately winning the try count 5-2.

Castletroy made the perfect start when an up-and-under from Michael O’Hanrahan caused confusion in the CBC defence and the home side were subsequently pinged at the breakdown with .scrum-half and Munster U18 player Jack Oliver duly landing the fourth minute penalty.

A second Oliver penalty in the 17th minute had the Limerick side 6-0 to the good.

CBC opened their account just after the half hour mark, however, when David Kiely sped up the right wing to score.

The complexion of the game changed significantly just four minutes later when Christians’ struck for a second try through centre George Coomber for a 10-6 half-time lead.

CBC began the second half on the front foot, using their powerful forwards to telling effect as Castletroy were forced to defend their line.

In doing so they lost a player to the sin-bin and Christians’ took advantage of the extra player when awarded a penalty try. Castletroy lost a second player to a yellow card are were down to 13 players and trailing 6-17.

To their credit Castletroy quickly responded with a third penalty, again kicked by Oliver, to trail by eight points, 9-17.

However, a third yellow card soon followed for Castletroy, while CBCs fourth try arrived courtesy of winger Aaron Leahy in the 45th minute, to leave the result beyond doubt.

Resilient Castletroy, to their credit, continued to battle bravely and were rewarded with tries from replacement Nesta Nymakazi and scrum-half Oliver.

SCORERS: CBC: Pen try, David Kiely, George Coomber, Aaron Leahy, Alan McDonald try each, George Coomber pen, con Castletroy College: Jack Oliver try, three pens, con, Nesta Nymakazi try.

CBC: Johnny Murphy; Aaron Leahy, George Coomber, Jack Morehead. David Kiely; Shane Buckley, Andrew O Mahony; Alex O'Regan, Luke McAuliffe, Corey Hanlon; James Morrison, Jason Ahern; Patrick McBarron, Ronan O'Sullivan, Finn MacFhlannchacha. Replacements: Sean Rall, Alan McDonald, Wanfred Waterman, Andrew Treacy, Robbie Kelleher, Conor Lavin, Mark O'Connor, James Moylan, Thomas McCarthy, Robbie Shalloe.

CASTLETROY COLLEGE: Evan O'Halloran; Louis Cunneen, Sam Hanrahan, Jason Aylward, Mark Lyons; Michael O'Hanrahan, Jack Oliver; Robert Magill, Dean McGinn, Jason McCormack; Samuel DenDikken, John Moloney; John Toland, Sean Quirke, Jamie McNamara. Replacements: Declan Aylward, Oisin O'Shea, Nesta Nyamakazi, Dylan McMahon, Paul O'Shea, Rhys Whyte, Luke Heuston, Aiden Walter, Adam Cummins, Cian Mulkern.

REFEREE: Richard Horgan (MAR)