St Munchin's into quarter finals as Ardscoil Rís bow out of Clayton Hotels Munster Senior Cup

St. Munchin’s advanced to the quarter finals of the Clayton Hotel’s Munster Senior Schools Cup thanks to a one-point victory over their Limerck rivals Ard Scoil Rís. The Corbally side never trailed and for all bar five minutes of this second round clash, they held the advantage on the scoreboard. ( FT - St. Munchin’s 13-12 Ard Scoil Rís)





Though St. Munchin’s students were facing a ban from Thomond Park for this Limerick derby, they had a large vocal support in the famous venue, as did Robbie Bourke’s Ardscoil Rís.

Both sides had a kick at posts early on, but it was Alex Wood who was on target in the fifth minute to give his side the lead. Wood, a son of the legendary Keith, was impressive throughout in the number 10 shirt for St. Munchin’s.



Seamus McCarthy Burbage scored the game’s opening try in the ninth minute, cutting in from the right wing to finish underneath the posts, allowing Wood to stretch the advantage to 10-0.

Ard Scoil Ris responded well and with their first meaningful visit to the opposition 22, Killian Dineen showed all his quality in finishing off a move from 20 meters. The play involved James White and Jack Ward Murphy while Cian Casey provided the final pass, but it was the speed of Dineen that allowed him race beyond the Munchin’s cover to score.



Wood stretched the advantage on 41 minutes with a penalty from 40 meters. The majority of the remainder of the game was in midfield, until Ard Scoil found their second try.

A pinpoint cross-field kick from captain John Moloney was caught and finished by winger Lochlainn O’Keefe. O’Halloran was wayward with his conversion, which was from the tightest of angles, meaning St. Munchin’s were able to survive late pressure to win by just a point.

Scorers:

ST. MUNCHINS: Tries: Seamus McCarthy Burbage Con: Alex Wood Pen: Alex Wood

ARD SCOIL RIS: Tries: Killian Dineen, Lochlainn O’Keefe ; Con: Alex O’Halloran

ST. MUNCHINS: 1. Kean Sheehy, 23. Kieran Tracey, 3. Kieran Ryan, 4. Graham Kirwan, 5. Louis McCormack, 6. Joacim Clohessy, 7. Evin Hickey, 8. Liam Neilan, 9. Donnacha O’Callaghan, 10. Alexander Wood, 11. James O’Brien, 12. Darragh Long, 13. Seamus McCarthy Burbage, 14. Conor O’Shaughnessy, 15. Daragh McDermott

REPLACEMENTS: 16. Gus Harrington, 17. Nathan Walsh, 18. Craig Finn, 19. Jonathan Kelly, 20. Stephen Hayes, 21. Conor O’Brien Comerford, 22. Sean Nestor, 2. Jack Devanny, 24. Josh Egan, 25. Joshua Costello

ARD SCOIL RIS: 1. Alex Long, 2. James White, 3. Feidhlim Barry , 4. Cian O’Reilly, 5. James Horrigan, 6. David O’Loughlin, 7. Ben McEnery, 8. Jack Ward Murphy, 9. Ian Leonard, 10. John Moloney (Capt), 11. Lochlainn O’Keefe, 12. Alex O’Halloran, 13. Killian Dineen, 14. Eoghan Collins, 15. Cian Casey

REPLACEMENTS: 16. Darragh Dineen, 17. Josh Moore, 18., Cillian O’Brien 19. Oran O’Reilly, 20. Adam Kennedy, 21. Eoghan Ryan, 22. Damien Keogh, 23. Paddy Hassett, 24. Alex Keyes

REFEREE: Andrew Brace