UL defeat Maynooth to ensure all-Limerick Fitzgibbon Cup quarter final
Kyle Hayes in action against Maynooth
UL will meet Limerick city rival Mary Immaculate College in the quarter final of the Fitzgibbon Cup after a 0-21 to 1-13 win over Maynooth.
The Limerick sides will meet in Mary Immaculate sportsgrounds on Wednesday/Thursday January 29/31.
UL needed to beat Maynooth this Thursday evening in Maguire's Field to book their passage and Gary Kirby's side got the necessary win.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on