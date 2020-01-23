UL defeat Maynooth to ensure all-Limerick Fitzgibbon Cup quarter final

UL will meet Limerick city rival Mary Immaculate College in the quarter final of the Fitzgibbon Cup after a 0-21 to 1-13 win over Maynooth.

The Limerick sides will meet in Mary Immaculate sportsgrounds on Wednesday/Thursday January 29/31.

UL needed to beat Maynooth this Thursday evening in Maguire's Field to book their passage and Gary Kirby's side got the necessary win.