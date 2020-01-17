Munster A side to face Connacht A at Thomond Park is named

THE Munster A side face Connacht A this Saturday in an interprovincial clash on the back pitch at Thomond Park, 1pm, with Head Coach Peter Malone today naming the Munster A squad.

Five senior players are included – Alex Wootton, Nick McCarthy, Liam O’Connor, Seán O’Connor and Gavin Coombes.

There are 15 Greencore Munster Rugby Academy players involved with Academy hooker Diarmuid Barron captaining the team.

Wootton starts at full-back with Academy duo Jonathan Wren and Liam Coombes on either flank.

The Academy’s Alex McHenry and Seán French form the centre partnership with McCarthy at scrum-half and Academy man Alan Tynan at out-half.

Liam O’Connor, Barron and Academy prop Keynan Knox pack down in the front row.

Academy locks Thomas Ahern and Paddy Kelly form the second row partnership.

Seán O’Connor, Academy flanker Jack Daly and Gavin Coombes make up the back row.

Academy players Eoghan Clarke, Josh Wycherley, James French, John Hodnett and Jack Stafford are named among the replacements.

Garryowen duo Cian Hurley and Jack Delaney and UCC’s Rory Suttor complete the squad.

MUNSTER A: Alex Wootton; Jonathan Wren, Seán French, Alex McHenry, Liam Coombes; Alan Tynan, Nick McCarthy; Liam O’Connor, Diarmuid Barron (Capt), Keynan Knox; Thomas Ahern, Paddy Kelly; Seán O’Connor, Jack Daly, Gavin Coombes. Replacements: Eoghan Clarke, Josh Wycherley, James French, Cian Hurley, Rory Suttor, John Hodnett, Jack Stafford, Jack Delaney.