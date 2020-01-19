Opinion: Coaching the coaches, the way forward for all - Donn O'Sullivan

This week the Camogie Association launched a new female coaching and mentorship initiative, the M.N.A. Programme, in partnership with Sport Ireland’s Women in Sport Policy. The M.N.A. Programme will primarily look at the development of female mentors and coaches within clubs around the country and the 2020 programme will offer places to 100 Clubs to take part.

This is an initiative to be applauded, as coaches and mentors are the foundation of any club and the key to securing the future of a sport.

The Camogie association will benefit from this programme for years to come and it is something other sports should be encouraged to copy.

This week Limerick United are valiantly attempting to revive senior soccer in Limerick and they too are looking to build from the ground up.

Every successful organisation is either built on a foundation of volunteerism or is funded by a super rich benefactor.

When money cannot be guaranteed, the best process is to improve those around you and encourage more to take part. Well done to the Camogie Association.