Limerick All-Ireland hurling winner granted club transfer

LIMERICK'S 2018 All-Ireland SHC winner Seamus Hickey has been granted a club transfer from his native Murroe-Boher to Croagh-Kilfinny.

The transfer was sanctioned at this week's January County Board meeting and will see Hickey eligible to line-out with the west Limerick club in the junior A hurling championship this season after his switch from senior club Murroe-Boher.

It is understood that Hickey has resided in the Croagh-Kilfinny parish in recent years.

And, another former Limerick hurler on the move is Tom Ryan.

Seamus Hickey retired from inter-county hurling in December 2018 after playing 44 championship games for Limerick between 2006-2018.

Hickey played on the Limerick minor hurling team that reached the 2005 All-Ireland MHC final, alongside fellow 2018 All-Ireland SHC winners Tom Condon and Richie McCarthy.

At senior inter-county level, he won the 2018 All-Ireland SHC, a 2013 Munster SHC and a 2011 Division Two Allianz Hurling League title. In 2007, Hickey was Young Hurler of the Year and won a 2014 All Star.

With his club Murroe-Boher, Hickey won a 2018 Premier IHC title. Hickey also previously played senior football as an isolated player with Monaleen - winning a 2011 Limerick SFC title.

Elsewhere, former Limerick hurler Tom Ryan has transferred back to his native club South Liberties after two years with Cuala in Dublin.

Ryan made played seven times for Limerick in championship hurling over three seasons, 2012 to 2014, – winning the 2013 Munster SHC title under John Allen.

Ryan played U21 hurling with Limerick in 2012 and 2013 alongside current county senior panelists; Declan Hannon, Shane Dowling, Dan Morrissey and David Reidy.