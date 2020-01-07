Injury update on Fitzgerald brothers from Connacht Rugby

CONNACHT Rugby have issued an injury update on the Fitzgerald brothers, Conor and Stephen, both of whom suffered injuries in the province's Guinness Pro 14 interprovincial clash with Leinster at the RDS on Saturday evening.

Former Limerick minor hurler Conor Fitzgerald picked up a nasty-looking ankle injury late on in the game which ended in a heavy defeat for Connacht.

However, Connacht head coach Andy Friend confirmed this Tuesday afternoon that the injury sustained by out-half Fitzgerald is not as bad as initially feared. However, the Shannon clubman and former Ardscoil Ris player will be sidelined for a few weeks.

Meanwhile, Friend also revealed that the province is also waiting on the results of a scan to establish the extent of a knee injury sustained by Conor's older brother Stephen in the same match.

Conor Fitzgerald played for Limerick in the 2014 All-Ireland minor hurling decider against Kilkenny at Croke Park.

He made his British and Irish Cup debut for Munster A against Nottingham Rugby in October 2017.

Fitzgerald was released from the Munster Academy programme at the end of the 2017/2018 season.

Conor Fitzgerald signed a pro contract with Connacht before the start of this season.

Stephen Fitzgerald left Munster to join up with the Western province initially on a short-term deal last December. It was later confirmed that Fitzgerald's switch to the Sportsground had been made permanent.

Fitzgerald made his PRO12 debut for Munster in September 2015 against Ospreys at the Liberty Stadium, scoring his first senior try.

Fitzgerald has also played for both Munster and Ireland at U19 and U20 level, including featuring against New Zealand at the World Rugby U20 Championship in Georgia.

