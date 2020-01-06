Fixture details confirmed for Limerick and Cork hurling and football finals

THE LIT Gaelic Grounds will play host to a final double header this Saturday night, January 11, as Cork and Limerick do battle for the McGrath Cup in football and the Co-Op Senior hurling league.

The Limerick city venue will expect a huge crowd, with the Limerick footballers tie with Cork, a curtain raiser at 5.30pm. The much anticipated second game will see the near neighbours meet in the Co-Op Superstores senior hurling league final at 7.30pm. The full details of the games are listed below, with penalty shout outs to decide the winners should both finish level after normal time.

Saturday January 11th at the LIT Gaelic Grounds

McGrath Cup Football Final

Cork v Limerick at 5:30pm

Referee: Brendan Griffin (Kerry)

Penalty shoot-out in the event of a draw after normal time

Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League Final

Cork v Limerick at 7:30pm

Referee: Kevin Jordan (Tipperary)

Penalty shoot-out in the event of a draw after normal time

Note, Limerick won the toss for home advantage. In the event of a draw in either final, the game will be decided by a penalty shoot-out - there will be no extra time.

Also, at the last meeting of the Munster CCC in December, the dates for the Munster Under 20 Football Championship were put back one week and will now commence on Wednesday February 19th. The change was approved following confirmation that the All-Ireland Under 20 Football Semi-Finals will take place on St. Patrick's Day. The later start will allow more time for Post Primary Schools and Third Level Colleges fixtures to be completed. See the updated Munster Under 20 Football fixture list at https://munster.gaa.ie/ fixtures/under20/.