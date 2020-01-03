WATCH: Old Crescent head coach Matt Brown says Charity Cup final win 'super' for club

OLD Crescent head coach Matt Brown says Thursday night's dramatic Limerick Charity Cup final win over Young Munster was 'super' for the club.

A run of 17 unanswered points, including an injury time try from prop Cathal O'Reilly, converted by out-half Maccon Casserly, helped Crescent stun the 2019 Charity Cup winners.

Afterwards Crescent's head coach Matt Brown was delighted with the fact that the final had turned out to be such a competitive fixture ahead of the resumption of the All-Ireland League on Saturday, January 11.

Crescent's win also saw the Rosbrien side claim the Kelly Cup, the trophy played for annually between the two clubs.

Matt Brown said: “It’s a super victory for the club. I am conscious though that they didn’t have a lot of their Munster players and were probably missing a few, but we were missing a few as well.

"I think the main thing is that it was a real good competitive fixture coming into the next block of AIL games.

"It is great for the club and everybody to win a trophy and the fact that we actually tried to play a good bit of rugby, even in the difficult conditions, I thought the first try we got was lovely.

"Both teams made errors in the first half, but for us it is a big test to try and match up to a team that plays as physical as them. I thought we stood up to that, albeit they may have had a few players missing. I am delighted, it is a nice Christmas present.

"When it was 10-10 in injury time, to be honest, I didn’t know what to think because I got one message in the ear piece saying it would be extra time, I got another message saying the trophy would be shared and a third message saying it would be decided by first try scored! To be honest I didn’t really know what was going to happen here.

"It was probably a little bit fortunate the try we got at the end, but we kinda read a play that they made, so yeah, delighted, it’s brilliant."

Crescent’s victory was achieved despite the home side falling 10 points in arrears early in the second half.

Brown added: “The heads could have dropped at 10-0 and I would say Old Crescent a few years ago they might have, but the lads are developing quite a good resolve.

“I also think when they are points down to a team who are a couple of divisions higher it takes the shackles off a bit and they are prepared to play. If the ball sticks then I think we are able to open most teams up.

”There were a couple of line breaks today where it didn’t stick, but I think we showed our enterprise, so the fact that we were prepared to do that against them, hopefully it stands to us against opposition in our own division albeit in a different competition."