Opinion: 'Leaving behind a decade of fond memories for Limerick GAA' - Jerome O'Connell

AS we roll into a new decade this Wednesday, Limerick GAA supporters can look back on the decade 2010-’19 with fond memories.

Year by year there were highlights – August 19 in 2018 of course the stand-out memory as Declan Hannon lifted the Liam MacCarthy Cup high in the Hogan Stand to end a 45-year wait for All-Ireland SHC honours.

It was a decade that started with much rancour in hurling circles with Justin McCarthy fielding an under-strength inter-county senior hurling team.

But that year did see Limerick in a Munster SFC final and a Ladies Football League final – losing both.

Silverware in 2010 went to the Limerick footballers in the Division Four Allianz League final and to the ladies footballers in the All-Ireland junior championship.

In 2011, there was Division Two Allianz Hurling League success and an All-Ireland SFC quarter final appearance.

In 2012, the ladies football lost the Division Four League final.

The footballers again tasted Division Four league success in 2013 but the headlines went to the Munster SHC and MHC winners. Limerick also won a Division Two camogie league title.

In 2014, Limerick retain the Munster MHC title and in Croke Park won an All-Ireland intermediate camogie title. Limerick also won an All-Ireland minor A camogie championship.

In 2015, the U21 hurlers were crowned All-Ireland champions in a year when Limerick lost a Ladies Football League final and also won the Munster Hurling League title.

Limerick ended a run of three league final defeats in Ladies Football in 2016.

Again it was U21 hurling dominating in 2017.

In 2018, hurling dominated with All-Ireland honours for John Kiely’s men, who started the year as Munster League winners. The Limerick ladies footballers also enjoyed Croke Park success with a junior championship win.

Ending the decade was 2019 Allianz Hurling League success, another Munster SHC and a Munster MHC.

All in all, silverware most years and all enter the new decade full of optimism.