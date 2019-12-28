Fashion stakes to be sky high on day three of Limerick Christmas Racing Festival

THE Sunways Holidays Most Stylish Ladies competition takes centre stage off track, while the Tim Duggan Memorial Handicap Steeplechase is the main event on track for the third day of the Mr Binman Limerick Christmas Racing Festival at Greenmount Park.

More than 25,000 racegoers have flocked to Limerick Racecourse over the opening two days of the 2019 Christmas Festival.

The opening race at Limerick Racecourse on today, Saturday, December 28 is off at 12.30pm, with the last of seven top class National Hunt races going to post at 3.55pm.

The Mr Binman Limerick Christmas Racing Festival is the biggest annual National Hunt meeting in Munster and this year's event is the first green racing festival where all involved have committed to reducing single use plastics.

The four-day horse racing bonanza, which runs until tomorrow Sunday, December 29, boasts €575,000 in prize money, a 5% increase on 2018 levels.

The event is one of the biggest highlights of the local social and sporting calendar and provides a multimillion euro bonanza for the local economy, through racecourse direct sales, service contractors, bookmakers, hotels, restaurants, transport providers and employment provided.

The fashion stakes are sure to be high at Limerick Racecourse today, December 28 with the staging of the the Sunways Holidays Most Stylish Lady competition, a firm favourite on the social calendar, with some very good prizes up for grabs there.

The feature race is the Tim Duggan Memorial Handicap Steeplechase, a Grade B race of €50,000.

At @LimerickRaces Val O'Connell has the latest on the ground and weather conditions there ahead of the penultimate day of the Christmas Festival. pic.twitter.com/XZeaBLYqDR — IHRB (@ihrb_ie) December 28, 2019

A complimentary bus service is available on all four days departing Henry St in the city each morning and returning to Henry St each evening. The buses are run on a first come first served basis.

U12s can attend the festival for free on all four days when accompanied by an adult.

General admission is priced at €15 for December 28 and 29, with €10 concessions for seniors and students.

Tickets for the event, including hospitality packages, can be booked on www.limerickraces.ie or by calling 061-320000 or by e-mailing info@limerickraces.ie

See the Limerick Leader for comprehensive coverage of the Limerick Christmas races, both on-line at www.limerickleader.ie and in our print editions