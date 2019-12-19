WATCH: William O'Connor exits World Darts Championship in five set nail-biter

LIMERICK'S William O'Connor exited the William Hill World Darts Championship after suffering a dramatic 3-2 defeat to tournament second favourite Gerwyn Price in London on Thursday night.

Cappamore man O'Connor led the back-to-back Grand Slam of Darts champion Price by two sets to one, before losing two extremely tight final sets to exit the tournament at Ally Pally.

O'Connor recovered from losing the opening set by three games to two to win the next two sets impressively and get within a set of dumping out his much fancied opponent in the second round.

However, Price rallied to win the last two legs of the fourth set to level the match at two sets apiece.

The Welshman then won the tense final set by four legs to two to sneak through to the third round.

O'Connor had breezed past the experienced Marko Kantele, of Finland, 3-0, in their opening round match on Monday night. Despite not being at his best, O'Connor managed to land six 180s.

Former carpenter O'Connor moved up to 37 in the world rankings on the back of him reaching the quarter-finals of the Ladbrokes Players Championship recently.

World Cup finalist O'Connor reached the third round of the William Hill World Darts Championship last December before suffering a 4-1 defeat to England’s Ryan Searle at the ‘Ally Pally.’

96 of the world's best players will compete from December 13 to January 1, 2020 at the 'Ally Pally' for the Sid Waddell Trophy and a total of stg£2.5 million in prize money.

The William Hill World Darts Championship is televised live on Sky Sports.