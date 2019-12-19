Limerick's William O'Connor looks to stun Price at World Darts Championship

LIMERICK’S William O’Connor will bid to secure a place in the third round of the 2019/2020 William Hill World Darts Championship in London this Thursday evening.

Cappamore man O’Connor will take on world number three Gerwyn Price, of Wales, at the Alexandra Palace.

The match is the fourth and final one up on Thursday's evening session which gets underway at 7pm.

Thirty three-year-old O'Connor breezed past the experienced Marko Kantele, of Finland, 3-0, in their opening round match on Monday. Despite not being at his best, O'Connor managed to land six 180s.

Afterwards the Limerick man wasn’t happy with his display, but insisted he will turn in an improved display against back-to-back Grand Slam of Darts champion Price.

O’Connor said: “It is not going to be hard to play better the next day.

“I will be looking to improve on my scoring and my doubles.

“I don’t care who I got next, it is what it is. I am going in there and I can tell you I am not going to play like that. Whatever Gerwyn throws at me, he is going to get it back, I can guarantee you that.”

The PDC World Darts Championships is live on Sky Sports TV.