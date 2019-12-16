Election results confirm top table of Limerick GAA's County Board for 2020

THERE were two elections at this Monday evening's Annual Convention of Limerick GAA County Board.

The voting was to elect a new Central Council delegate and two new delegates to Munster Council.

The Annual Convention took place in the Woodlands House Hotel in Adare.

The total vote was 206.

The new Central Council delegate is Patrickswell's Paul Foley.

Foley earned a 118-88 victory over Frank Reidy of Feohanagh-Castlemahon.

The two new Munster Council delegates are Seamus Twomey of Granagh-Ballingarry and Denis Carroll of South Liberties.

There were three counts required with the quota of 69.

In the first county Twomey got 67 votes and Carroll 54. The other candidates were Mike Cunningham and Donal Morrissey. Cunningham got 56 votes in the first count with 29 for Morrissey.

Ahane's Morrissey was then eliminated and his votes saw Seamus Twomey elected on the second count.

Twomey was then joined by Carroll, who succeeded ahead of Cunningham.

The final piece of the 2020 County Board top table is to be confirmed in the new year with the nomination of a Development Officer.

2020 County Board executive: Chairman: John Cregan (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Vice-Chairman Seamus McNamara (Fr Caseys), Secretary Mike O’Riordan (Kilmallock), Assistant-Secretary Eamonn Phelan (St Patricks), Treasurer Liam Bourke (Fedamore), Assistant-Treasurer Sean Bourke (Crecora-Manister), Irish Officer Jim Enright (Askeaton), Childrens Officer Gerry McNamara (Mungret St Pauls), Youth Officer Pat Davoren (Ballybrown), Coaching Officer Denis Holmes (Oola), PRO Hugh Murphy (Blackrock), Munster Council delegates: Seamus Twomey (Granagh-Ballingarry) & Denis Carroll (South Liberties), Central Council delegate: Paul Foley (Patrickswell).