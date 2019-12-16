Two elections at Limerick GAA County Board Annual Convention this Monday evening

THE make-up of the top table of Limerick GAA will be completed this Monday night at the County Board Annual Convention in the Woodlands House Hotel.

There will be two elections – for the role of Central Council delegate and the two Munster Council delegate positions.

All other officers were returned unopposed.

The five year rule means four officers had to depart their roles - Central Council delegate Denis Holmes, Munster Council delegate Frank Reidy, Development Officer Seamus Twomey and Coaching and Games Officer Mike Cunningham.

All four were nominated for new roles.

Denis Holmes (Oola) is the new Coaching and Games Officer after being nominated unopposed for the vacant position.

That leaves the Central Council and Munster Council delegate roles to be filled.

Paul Foley (Patrickswell) and Frank Reidy (Feohanagh-Castlemahon) are both nominated for the one Central Council role. Foley opted not to continue in his Munster Council position to contest the Central Council role, while Reidy departed his Munster Council role due to the five year rule.

There are four standing for election for two Munster Council delegate positions – Seamus Twomey (Granagh-Ballingarry), Mike Cunningham (Killeedy), former Bord na nOg chairman Denis Carroll (South Liberties), and former treasurer Donal Morrissey (Ahane).

2020 County Board executive: Chairman: John Cregan (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Vice-Chairman Seamus McNamara (Fr Caseys), Secretary Mike O’Riordan (Kilmallock), Assistant-Secretary Eamonn Phelan (St Patricks), Treasurer Liam Bourke (Fedamore), Assistant-Treasurer Sean Bourke (Crecora-Manister), Irish Officer Jim Enright (Askeaton), Childrens Officer Gerry McNamara (Mungret St Pauls), Youth Officer Pat Davoren (Ballybrown), Coaching Officer Denis Holmes (Oola), PRO Hugh Murphy (Blackrock).