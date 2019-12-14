Betting: 'Eyes turn to 2020 as new hurling season comes into view'

The 2020 hurling season throws in on Sunday. Yes, this Sunday.

All-Ireland champions Tipperary will be clapped onto the field in MacDonagh Park Nenagh on Sunday by Clare as the Co-Op Superstore sponsored Munster hurling league kicks off the new season.

With beanie hats, gilet jackets, wet gear and jerseys all on the list for Santa Claus, few will be looking beyond the Christmas dinner at this point, but few might have one eye on next season's championship, especially if there is money to be made.

The bookmakers have champions Tipperary at 3/1 to retain the Liam MacCarthy cup, while 2018 champions Limerick are priced up as second favourites at 7/2.

Beaten finalists from 2018, Galway, under the guidance of Limerick's Shane O'Neill, are third favourites to return to the promised land at 9/2.

Kilkenny, a side never to be written off, are 11/2, with the ‘Rebels’ of Cork at 6/1.

The ‘Banner men’ of Clare are at 12/1, priced the same as Davy Fitzgerald's Wexford.

The ‘Deise’ men are outside bets at 25/1 while the ever improving Dublin are 25/1 also. Whether it is too early to think about it all, remember, the best value will be had before the New Year.