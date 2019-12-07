WATCH: 14-man Munster grind out crucial Champions Cup win over Saracens

MUNSTER maintained their hopes of securing a place in the knock-out stages of the Heineken Champions Cup after grinding out a hard fought 10-3 victory over a game Saracens side in filthy wet and windy conditions at Thomond Park on Saturday night.

All the points came in the opening half when the weather conditions were at their most favourable to a game of rugby.

Peter O'Mahony's try on the half hour mark proved crucial as Munster edged holders Sarries', who came to Limerick without front line England internationals Billy and Mako Vunipola and out-half Owen Farrell, in an arm wrestle of a contest.

However, the biggest talking point of the game was the hugely controversial red-card shown to Munster replacement Arno Botha as the clock ticked into the red for leading with his forearm as he carried the ball into Sarries' replacement Nick Tompkins.

After reviewing the incident with the TMO, match referee Jerome Garces showed a red card to the South African.

The persistent heavy rain and swirling wind made good handling impossible and it ruined the contest as a spectacle for the large, passionate attendance.

Munster will be relieved to get back to winning ways at home in the Heineken Champions Cup, following their opening day draw with Racing 92 who thumped Ospreys in Swansea also on Saturday evening.

Looks like Arno Botha will be on Santa's naughty list this year...#HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/xRVdctm9fN — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) December 7, 2019

Johann van Graan's Munster side travel to Allianz Park on Saturday next for the return game with the English Champions, 3pm.

This was the first time in 14 seasons that Saracens have lost back-to-back away pool fixtures in the European Cup.

It will be fascinating to see how Sarries' approach next weekend's return game in terms of team selection. Mind you, even without the likes of the two Vunipola brothers and out-half Farrell, they started at Thomond Park with eight internationals, two of them British and Irish Lions.

The losing bonus point secured in the toughest of conditions may well keep the Premiership side more than a little interested in next weekend's return game.

Munster, who trail Pool 4 leaders Racing 92 by a single point at the mid-way stage, enjoy a five-point advantage over Saracens ahead of Round 4.

Saracens showed a signal of real intent early on, carrying strongly and looking to take advantage of any hint of slackness in the home side's defence. However, Munster absorbed what the English champions threw at them in those opening minutes, before putting together an impressive spell of possession play of their own which amounted to 19 phases.

Sarries did, however, manage to ease the pressure when winning a scrum penalty deep inside their own '22 in the 11th minute.

However, the reprieve for Sarries was short-lived. Keith Earls produced a moment of real quality, chipping in behind the visitors' defence before putting in a terrific tackle on full-back Matt Gallagher, who was penalised for holding on.

#HeinekenChampionsCup games are made for the Thomond Park atmosphere pic.twitter.com/wb7vtaqeU1 — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) December 7, 2019

Munster eventually took the lead from that period of pressure when Hanrahan landed a straight forward penalty in the 18th minute as Sarries' were penalised for standing up in the scrum.

Munster continued to grow in confidence and the vocal home support believed Rory Scannell had scored the game's opening try in the 21st minute only for it to be called back as Chris Farrell was judged to have knocked the ball on in the lead-up to it.

The home side would not be denied on the half hour mark, however, as Peter O'Mahony touched the whitewash after Earls' showed some of his trademark smart footwork on the left touchline.

Hanrahan's conversion made it 10-0 to the home side.

Munster survived a scare moments later as Ben Spencer's penalty attempt came crashing back off an upright. Munster centre Chris Farrell collected the ball, but his rash kick to touch was blocked down, coughing up possession to the visitors close to the tryline. Munster did defend the situation initially, but then conceded a penalty for offside which Spencer duly converted for 10-3.

Munster retained their seven-point lead to half-time, with the home supporters wondering whether it would a sufficient advantage given the strength of the wind.

Playing conditions worsened at half-time as the rain grew heavier and the velocity of the wind increased.

Saracens missed a big chance to reduce Munster's advantage to just four points within as many minutes of the start of the second half when Spencer was off target with a kickable penalty attempt.

The biggest cheer of the entire third quarter arrived in the 58th minute when Sarries' winger Rotimi Segun knocked on inside his own half from Conway's grubber. It showed just how relieved the home supporters were to have some possession in opposition territory.

Munster held on to claim a vital win and keep their hopes of progressing to the quarter-finals very much alive.

SCORERS: Munster: Peter O'Mahony try, JJ Hanrahan pen, con. Saracens: Ben Spencer pen.

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; JJ Hanrahan, Conor Murray; James Cronin, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland; Tadhg Beirne, Peter O’Mahony (C), CJ Stander. Replacements: John Ryan for Archer (55 mins), Jack O'Donoghue for Beirne, Fineen Wycherley for Kleyn (both 62 mins), Liam O'Connor for Cronin, Arno Botha for Stander (both 69 ins), Kevin O'Byrne for Niall Scannel (78 mins).

SARACENS: Matt Gallagher; Rotimi Segun, Alex Lozowski, Brad Barritt (Capt), Alex Lewington; Manu Vunipola, Ben Spencer; Richard Barrington, Jack Singleton, Titi Lamositele; Will Skelton, Maro Itoje; Nick Isiekwe, Ben Earl, Jackson Wray. Replacements: Rhys Carre for Barrington (54 mins), Max Malins for Rotimi Segun (61 mins), Nick Tompkins for Lozowski, Joel Kpoku for Skelton, Josh Ibuanokpe for Lamositele (all 63 mins), Tom Whiteley for Spencer (68 mins).

REFEREE: Romain Poite (France)