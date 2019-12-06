BETTING: Politologue can land Tingle Creek showpiece at Sandown

ONE of the biggest pre-Christmas highlights on UK racing's jumps calendar take place this Saturday at Sandown with the staging of the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase.

The race is steeped in history, the race, boasting an impressive list of champions with the likes of Desert Orchid, Moscow Flyer, Kauto Star, Sprinter Sacre and Sire De Grugy taking their place on the roll of honour.

The event was first run in 1979, and named in honour of Tingle Creek, a popular jumps racehorse in the 1970s. Altior won The Betfair Tingle Creek Chase 12 months ago.

The betting market for this Saturday's renewal of the big race is headed by winner of the JLT Novices’ Chase at the Chelteham Festival back in March, Defi Du Seuil at odds of 13/8.

Next best in the market is Irish raider and 2016 winner of the race Un de Sceaux who finished runner-up to Altior in the two mile contest 12 months ago.

The Willie Mullinas-trained Un de Sceaux, a winner of the Boylesports Champion Chase at Punchestown last April, is a 3/1 shot.

However, preference in the contest is for 2017 Tingle Creek winner, the 11/2 shot Politologue, trained by Paul Nicholls, who lost out by just a length and a quarter to race favourite Defi Du Seuil last time out at Cheltenham.