Big double success for Askeaton jockey Aine O'Connor

LIMERICK amateur rider Aine O’Connor notched up the first double of her career at the big two-day Fairyhouse Winter Festival on Saturday.

Talented Askeaton rider O'Connor was again seen to great effect when partnering Demi Plie to success in the mares’ handicap chase for trainer Padraig Roche.

Sent off a 10/1 chance, she was well on top when left clear two out and came home a four-length winner from 7/4 favourite Moskovite.

Winner Demi Plie carries the famous green and gold colours of Limerick owner JP McManus.

Another county Kildare trainer, Peter Fahey, supplied the second leg of the O'Connor double as Brawler landed the 2m4f handicap hurdle in fine style.

The 6/1 chance went closer on the run-in to win by four and a half lengths from the Michael Hourigan-trained Drumacoo.

Meanwhile, Ballingarry trainer Charles Byrnes and Kevin Brouder teamed up to win the 2m maiden hurdle at Limerick on Friday with Poseidon, a strong 6/5 favourite.

The five-year-old was nicely clear before the second last flight and had five lengths to spare over the Pat Kelly-trained Paranoid at the line. The winner carries the colours of local owner Martin White.