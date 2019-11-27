Referees confirmed for Munster's Heineken Champions Cup ties with Saracens

THE referee appointments for the crucial back-to-back fixtures in Rounds 3 and 4 of the Heineken Champions Cup in December have been made.

French official Romain Poite will take charge of Munster's crucial fixture with holders Saracens at Thomond Park on Saturday, December 7, 5.30pm.

Poite also refereed Munster's Champions Cup semi-final meeting with the Gallagher Premiership side at the Aviva Stadium in 2017 and their Round 5 meeting with Gloucester at Kingsholm last season.

On December 14, Munster and Sarries renew rivalry once more when the English champions host Johann van Graan's side at Allianz Park, 3pm, with French referee, Pascal Gauzère, in the middle for the Round 4 clash.

Pascal Gauzère took charge of Munster's Champions Cup quarter-final with Edinburgh at Murrayfield last March.