Mark your diary: Times, dates & venues confirmed for 10 Limerick football games in 2020

GAA officials have this Tuesday published the Master Fixture Schedule for the 2020.

The fixtures were approved at a Central Council meeting on Saturday and show that Billy Lee's Limerick senior footballers will play at least 11 competitive fixtures in the 2020 season.

The footballers are not so fortunate in that just four games are home fixtures – three in the league and one in the McGrath Cup – London, Wicklow, Wexford and Clare all visitors Shannonside.

Limerick journey three times to Waterford to play The Decies in the McGrath Cup, Allianz League and then the Munster SFC.

Limerick are guaranteed one further championship game – be it a Munster SFC semi final with Clare or Tipperary or an opening round tie in the new second tier senior football competition.

Division Four of the league also throws up away days to Carlow, Antrim and Sligo.

There is a schedule of 11 confirmed hurling ties for Limerick in the 2020 season - details here

Sunday December 12

McGrath Cup

Limerick v Clare in Mick Neville Park at 2.00

Thursday January 2

McGrath Cup

Waterford v Limerick in Dungarvan at 7.30

Saturday January 25

Allianz Football League

Waterford v Limerick in Dungarvan at 7.00

Sunday February 2

Allianz Football League

Limerick v London in Kilmallock at 12noon

Sunday February 9

Allianz Football League

Carlow v Limerick in Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow at 2.00

Sunday February 23

Allianz Football League

Limerick v Wicklow in Mick Neville Park at 2.00

Sunday March 1

Allianz Football League

Antrim v Limerick in St Josephs GAC, Glenavy at 2.00

Sunday March 15

Allianz Football League

Limerick v Wexford in Mick Neville Park at 2.00

Sunday March 22

Allianz Football League

Sligo v Limerick in Markievicz Park, Sligo at 1.00

Saturday May 9

Munster SFC

Waterford v Limerick in Dungarvan at 7.00