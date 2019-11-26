Mark your diary: Times, dates & venues confirmed for all 11 Limerick hurling games in 2020
GAA officials have this Tuesday published the Master Fixture Schedule for the 2020.
The fixtures were approved at a Central Council meeting on Saturday and show that John Kiely's Limerick senior hurlers will play at least 11 competitive fixtures in the 2020 season.
The new season of course commences before Christmas!
The hurlers will face six different opponents – Tipperary (3), Clare (2), Cork (2), Waterford (2), Galway and Westmeath.
Limerick will play all six counties in the LIT Gaelic Grounds, with two trips to Clare and Cork and one away game in Thurles.
Tipperary are the only side that will are set to meet in the Munster League, Allianz League and Munster SHC.
Of course progress in any of the three competitions will mean more games but at a minimum it’s 11 competitive fixtures for the men in green with no clashes against Kilkenny, Wexford or Dublin, among others at this point.
Friday December 20
Munster Hurling League
Limerick v Tipperary in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7.30
Sunday January 5
Munster Hurling League
Clare v Limerick in Sixmilebridge at 2.00
Saturday January 25
Allianz Hurling League
Tipperary v Limerick in Thurles at 5.15
Sunday February 2
Allianz Hurling League
Limerick v Galway in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 2.30
Saturday February 15
Allianz Hurling League
Limerick v Waterford in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7.00
Sunday February 23
Allianz Hurling League
Cork v Limerick in Pairc Ui Chaoimh at 2.00
Sunday Sunday March 1
Allianz Hurling League
Limerick v Westmeath in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 2.00
Sunday May 10
Munster SHC
Cork v Limerick in Pairc Ui Chaoimh at 4.00
Sunday May 17
Munster SHC
Limerick v Waterford in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 2.00
Sunday May 31
Munster SHC
Clare v Limerick in Cusack Park at 4.00
Saturday June 6
Munster SHC
Limerick v Tipperary in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7.00
