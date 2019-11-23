WATCH: In-form Limerick's William O'Connor reacts to reaching Players' Championship quarter-finals

LIMERICK man William O'Connor has secured his place in the quarter-final line-up for the prestigious Ladbrokes Players Championship Finals after two impressive wins on Saturday.

Cappamore man O'Connor followed up on his 6-3 second round win over Krzysztof Ratajski, of Poland, at Butlin's Minehead Resort with a 10-7 win over Gabriel Clemens on Saturday night.

Thrity three-year-old O'Connor, a 300/1 shot with the bookmakers to lift the title before the competition began on Friday, will now face Ian White in Sunday afternoon's quarter-finals.

O'Connor booked his place in a first televised singles quarter-final with a 10-7 defeat of German Gabriel Clemens.

The Limerick man led 4-0 before Clemens hit back to 4-3, with another three legs from O'Connor stretching his advantage before he defied a ten-darter from the German to close out victory.

The winner of this weekend's tournament will pocket a cool stg£100,000, with the runner-up getting a cheque for stg£50,000.

Beaten quarter-finalists are guaranteed a cheque for stg£15,000.

"I know I can put it up to the best, I have my chance now and I've got to do it."



Willie O'Connor says he is determined to seize his chance in Minehead ️



Click below for the full interview — Live Darts (@livedarts) November 23, 2019

The three-day Ladbrokes Players Championship sees the top 64 players from the 2019 Players Championship Order of Merit, following the year's 30 floor events, in action until this Sunday.

Play on Saturday was split across two stages, with the action on the main stage in the Skyline Arena accompanied by games in the intimate Reds venue.