Limerick arrowsmith William O'Connor powers on at Players Championship

LIMERICK arrowsmith William O'Connor returns to second round action at the Ladbrokes Players Championship Finals this Saturday following an impressive first round success.

Cappamore man O'Connor defeated Steve West 6-4 in the opening round at Butlin's Minehead Resort on Friday night to set up a second run meeting with Poland's Krzysztof Ratajski.

Ratajski defeated O'Connor's World Cup team mate, Steve Lennon 6-1 in their first round clash.

Thirty three-year-old Limerick thrower O'Connor has a PDC world ranking of 41.

Saturday's second round game is also the best of 11 legs. The winner of this weekend's tournament will pocket a cool stg£100,000, with the runner-up getting a cheque for stg£50,000

The three-day Ladbrokes Players Championship sees the top 64 players from the 2019 Players Championship Order of Merit, following the year's 30 floor events, in action until this Sunday.

Play on Saturday is be split across two stages, with the action on the main stage in the Skyline Arena accompanied by games in the intimate Reds venue.