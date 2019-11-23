Croom in Tipperary in their quest to reach a Munster club football final for Limerick

CROOM go in search of a Munster Junior A Football spot this Saturday.

The south Limerick men travel to Bansha to play Tipperary champions Mullinahone at 1pm.

Croom, beaten in the Limerick final by Monaleen, are attempting to reach the December 8 final against Michael Cusacks (Clare) or Na Gaeil (Kerry) in Mallow.

Croom defeated Waterford's Ballyduff Lower in the provincial quarter final last Saturday, while this afternoon is Mullinahone's first game in the Munster club JAFC.

That Croom win was the first for a Limerick side in four seasons in the Munster club JAFC.

Glin back in 2014 beat Tipperary and Waterford opponents to reach the Munster final and Croom attempt to follow in their footsteps this Saturday.

Croom are one of three Limerick sides still battling to win provincial honours.

Garryspillane have booked their place in the January 11 Munster club Junior B Hurling final - defeated Clare's Doora-Barefield last weekend and now await Castletownroche (Cork) or Drom-Inch (Tipperary) in the final.

The last Limerick side into Munster club action will be Banogue.

They have a bye into the Knockaderry GAA run Munster Junior B Football semi final on December 15 – awaiting a quarter final winner between Scartaglen (Kerry) or Clondegad (Clare).