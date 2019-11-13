St Munchin's edge past Glenstal Abbey in Munster Schools Senior Cup

ST MUNCHIN'S College edged past local rivals Glenstal Abbey School 21-14 in their Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup Group B fixture played at a wet Murroe on Wednesday afternoon.

St Munchin's outscored their hosts by three tries to two to secure a hard-earned victory.

It was a first win for the Corbally in the new-look, round robin format of the Munster Schools Senior Cup.

St Munchin's laid the foundation for their victory in the opening quarter after which they held a significant 14-0 lead in the wet conditions.

The exciting Seamus McCarthy-Burbage struck for the opening try on seven minutes. Out-half Alexander Wood, son of former Garryowen, Munster, Ireland and Lions hooker, Keith Wood, chipped in behind the Glenstal defence with a well-placed kick. After a contest in the area for possession McCarthy-Burbage seized possession and ran in under the posts. Wood converted for 7-0.

Seven minutes later St Munchin's doubled their lead when, after Glenstal Abbey had been attacking the Corbally side's tryline, McCarthy-Burbage intercepted possession, before racing clear to score. Wood's conversion made it a 14-point game.

To their credit, Glenstal Abbey fought back and halved their visitors advantage to 14-7 with an intercept try on 35 minutes.

However, St Munchin's regained their grip on the contest in the 42nd minute when winger Conor O'Shaughnessy dotted down after a scrum.

Wood's conversion made it 21-7. While the winners did not manage to add to their tally for the remainder of the contest, Glenstal Abbey grabbed a second try, which was also converted, in the 47th minute.

Under the new format of the competition, the competing teams in this season's Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup are divided into two groups of five teams each.

Each competing school will play four round robin fixtures before Christmas with the knock-out phase of the Cup beginning in the New Year.

Schools are also guaranteed to play at least one further fixture in the New Year in the play-off phase ensuring players will get a minimum of five competitive fixtures in the competition.

ST MUNCHIN'S COLLEGE: Daragh McDermott; James O'Brien, Seamus McCarthy-Burbage, Darragh Long, Conor O'Shaughnessy; Alexander Wood, Donnacha O'Callaghan; Kean Sheehy, Jack Devanny, Kieran Ryan; Graham Kirwan, Louis McCormack; Joachim Clohessy, Evan Hickey, Liam Neilan. Replacements: Stephen Hayes, Nathan Walsh, Craig Finn, Jonathan Kelly, Morgan Bateman, Kieran Tracey, Joshua Costello, Sean Nestor, Conor O'Brien-Bermingham, Denis Bermingham.