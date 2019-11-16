Limerick and Wexford hurlers play in the home ground of New York Mets baseball side

LIMERICK defend their Players Champions Cup title stateside this Saturday evening.

This time last year John Kiely's Limerick hurlers won the trophy when they beat Cork and Wexford to win the Fenway Classic in Boston.

This November 16 the Super11s Hurling moves to New York where Limerick defend their title.

At 5.30 (Irish time) Limerick play Wexford in the first semi final - Tipperary play Kilkenny in the second semi final one hour later.

The final is scheduled for 7.50pm.

There is no live television coverage this year. TG4 will have highlights next Monday on their weekly highlights programme GAA 2019.

All three games take place in Citi Field, Queens which is the home Major League Baseball side; the New York Mets.

Limerick jetted out from Shannon Airport on Thursday with a 30-man panel, all part of the 2019 championship panel. A number of players miss out due to injury and other commitments such as Shane Dowling, Dan Morrissey and Tom Condon.

On Friday Limerick, trained in Rockland GAA club in Orangeburg, New York, and afterwards hosted a meet and greet with local underage players and club members. On Friday night, the newly formed Club Limerick New York hosted a fund-raising event in Rosie O’Grady’s.