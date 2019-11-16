Limerick junior hurling and football trio in Munster club action this Saturday

LIMERICK GAA progress in the Munster club championship now rests with the four junior representatives.

The Limerick senior and intermediate hurling and football champions all fell at the first hurdle and this Saturday three junior sides move from the county championship into provincial action.

Croom and Castletown-Ballyagran lost their respective Limerick finals but represent the county in the Munster club as the championships were won by senior clubs.

Both Limerick side play Waterford opposition in quarter final ties at 1.30.

In the Munster Junior A Football Championship Croom play Ballyduff Lower in Bruff, while in Munster Junior A Hurling Championship Castletown-Ballyagran play St Marys in Dungarvan.

A Croom win would secure a semi final spot one week later in Tipperary against Mullinahone.

Four seasons have passed without a Limerick win in the Munster club JAFC. Glin back in 2014 beat Tipperary and Waterford opponents to reach the Munster final.

Croom are bidding to bounce back from a county final defeat to Monaleen.

A Castletown-Ballyagran win would see the men in black and amber reach a home semi final against Carrick Davins on November 23/24.

It’s 2013 since Limerick last contested a Munster JAHC final – Feenagh-Kilmeedy beating Kerry and Clare opposition to reach the Mallow showpiece.

Castletown-Ballygran lost the Limerick final to Kilmallock.

At Junior B level, Garryspillane play in the Killeedy GAA club run Munster Junior B Hurling Competition this Saturday (3pm).

The Bouncers meet Clare champions St Josephs Doora-Barefield in Raheenagh in a semi final tie.

The curtain-raiser on Saturday is a quarter final, at 12.30, between Ballyheigue (Kerry) and Castletownroche-Abbey Rovers (Cork) with Tipperary’s Drom & Inch awaiting the winners in the semi final the following week.

Garryspillane beat Tournafulla in the county final.

The last Limerick side into Munster club action will be Banogue.

They have a bye into the Knockaderry GAA run Munster Junior B Football semi final on December 15 – awaiting a quarter final winner between Scartaglen (Kerry) or Clondegad (Clare).