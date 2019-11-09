Old Crescent win but defeat for Bruff in All-Ireland League

OLD Crescent got back to winning ways in Division 2A of the All-Ireland League on Saturday as Bruff suffered defeat at home to Skerries in Division 2C.

Crescent scored an impressive 37-19 bonus point victory over Queen's University Belfast to remain in fifth place in the league table.

Crescent scored three first half tries through Lorcan Kavanagh, Maccon Casserly and Val McDermott and found themselves level with their visitors 19-19 at half-time.

The home side managed two further second half tries through Jack O'Mahony and Kyle Theron to seal the bonus point.

Meanwhile, Bruff dropped to third place in the Division 2C table after succumbing 31-17 home defeat to Skerries at Kilballyowen Park.

Bruff trailed their visitors 3-13 at half-time. The South Limerick side managed two second half tries through Johnny Cleary and Jack O'Grady only to come up short by two points at full-time.