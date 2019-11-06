Árdscoil Rís suffer narrow away defeat in Munster Schools Senior Cup

ÁRDSCOIL Rís suffered a narrow defeat in their second Group A fixture in the new-look Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup this Wednesday.

The Limerick side was outscored by two tries to one by their hosts Bandon Grammar School in a 12-8 defeat in a tie which was played in difficult weather conditions in West Cork.

Ardscoil Ris led the keenly-contested game 8-5 at half time in Bandon. The Limerick side had a first half try from outside centre Alex O'Halloran and a penalty goal from the boot of inside centre John Moloney.

While Ardscoil didn't manage to add to their points tally in the second half, Bandon added their second try of the game and conversion from Louis Archer to edge victory. The winners' two tries were scored by Dáithí Collins and Harry Golden.

Ardscoil lost their opening fixture to amalgamation side Munster CSP 29-31 in a high scoring affair at Thomond Park last month.

Bandon Grammar suffered defeat to Castletroy College in their open fixture.

Next up for Árdscoil Rís is a home fixture against PBC, of Cork, on Wednesday next, November 13 at 2.30pm.

Under the new format of the competition, the competing teams in this season's Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup are divided into two groups of five teams each.

Each competing school will play four round robin fixtures before Christmas with the knock-out phase of the Cup beginning in the New Year.

Schools are also guaranteed to play at least one further fixture in the New Year in the play-off phase ensuring players will get a minimum of five competitive fixtures in the competition.

ÁRDSCOIL RÍS: Paddy Hassett; Eoghan Collins, Alex O'Halloran, John Moloney, Lochlann O'Keeffe; Rory Desmond, Eoin Ryan; Feighlim Barry, James White, Alex Long; James Hourigan (Capt), Cian O'Reilly; David O'Loughlin, Ben McHenry, Jack Ward-Murphy. Replacements: Darragh Dineen, Josh Moore, Ronan Carew, Oran O'Reilly, Adam Kennedy, Ian Leonard, Cian Casey, David Smith, Alex Keyes, Darragh Shine.

* Meanwhile, Árdscoil Rís' juniors defeated local rivals Crescent College Comprehensive 13-3 in their Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Junior Cup Group A fixture played in Árdscoil Ris on Wednesday afternoon.

The North Circular Road side scored two tries in the game. Árdscoil had defeated local rivals Castletroy College in their opening group game last month.

Wednesday's defeat for Crescent came on the back on an opening day victory over St Munchin's College.