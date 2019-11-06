Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Cup games resume today

THE Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior and Junior Cup competitions resume this Wednesday after the mid-term break.

In the Senior Cup, in Group B, Crescent College Comprehensive, winners over St Munchin’s College and Glenstal Abbey in their previous outings, host Rockwell College this Wednesday at 2.30pm, while in Group A, Ardscoil Ris, having their second outing of the competition, travel to West Cork to face Bandon Grammar School at the same time.

Also in the Senior Cup, 2018 winners Glenstal Abbey face a trip to Cork to take on CBC on Saturday, 12.30pm.

This week’s action in the Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Junior Cup will see Árdscoil Rís host local rivals Crescent College Comprehensive in Árdscoil Rís today Wednesday, 2.30pm, while on Friday, November 8 it’s the local derby meeting of St Munchin’s College and Castletroy College in Corbally, 2pm.

The new-look format of both the Schools Senior and Junior Cup competitions sees schools play group games prior to Christmas, ahead of the knock-out stages in January 2020.

Teams in both the Senior and Junior Cup competitions are divided into two groups, Group A and Group B, with the introduction of a Munster Club Select Player (CSP) side in Group A of the Senior competition.