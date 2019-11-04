South African World Cup winning centre tipped to join Munster

SOUTH Africa's World Cup winning centre Damien de Allende is set to join Munster, according to newspaper reports this Monday evening.

De Allende, who was a key member of the Springboks' side which defeated England in the Rugby World Cup final in Japan on Saturday, is tipped to join Munster on a two-year deal next summer, according to a report in the Irish Times.

Twenty seven-year-old de Allende has won 47 caps for the Springboks, since making his debut in 2014

Powerful ball carrier de Allende is leaving the South African Super Rugby side, the Stormers to join Panasonic Wild Knights in Japan for the remainder of this season, before moving to Munster.

Munster's centre options at present include Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Dan Goggin, Sammy Arnold and the versatile Tyler Bleyendaal.

De Allende will join a strong South African-born representation at Munster which includes head coach Johann van Graan, defence coach JP Ferreira, back-rowers Arno Botha and Chris Cloete, prop Keynan Knox and Irish internationals Jean Kleyn and CJ Stander.