WATCH: Patrickswell trainer Michael Hourigan lands prized Cork Grand National

LIMERICK racehorse trainer Michael Hourigan landed the €50,000 Grade B Paddy Power Cork Grand National at Cork Racecourse on Sunday.

The Gatechecker, owned by leading Limerick owner JP McManus, bounced back to form to claim top honours in the three and-a-half-mile feature race at Mallow under a confident ride from Darragh O'Keeffe.

The nine-year-old had finished in third place in the race 12 months ago, but made no mistake this time winning by an impressive seven and a half lengths at odds of 18/1.

Afterwards winning Patrickswell trainer Michael Hourigan said: "I always thought he'd win a big pot, but recently I thought it was slipping away on him. It's arrived now, and we'll take it - he has been a good servant."

It was a significant success for O'Keeffe, who has now ridden out his claim.

"He is a good kid, and you'd have winners if you had him," Hourigan added.