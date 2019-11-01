Munster players named in Ireland women's squad for France training camp

IRELAND Women’s head coach, Adam Griggs, has announced a 26-player squad to travel to France to undertake their second international training camp and training games, this weekend.

Four UL-Bohemian players have been included in the squad for this week camp in France, including team captain Ciara Griffin.

Speaking ahead of the trip, coach Griggs said: “Last weekend’s training camp and match in Scotland was extremely useful in allowing us to bring the squad together to get some valuable game time and work on specific areas of our game.

“We’re looking forward to this weekend’s camp as it will provide us with another opportunity to try new things, look at different combinations and allow the players to test themselves against a quality outfit. The camp will be valuable in terms of the pace and intensity as these are areas we are aiming to improve.

"We will learn even more about the squad this weekend and I believe the weekend will benefit all the players and coaches as we prepare for the upcoming Wales Test through to the Six Nations and beyond.”

IRELAND Women's Squad (Training Camp, Paris, France, November 2019)

Judy Bobbett (Blackrock/Leinster) *

Enya Breen (UL Bohemians/Munster)

Anna Caplice (Harlequins/IQ Rugby)

Michelle Claffey (Blackrock/Leinster)

Eimear Considine (UL Bohemians/Munster)

Victoria Dabanovich-O’Mahony (Old Belvedere/Leinster) *

Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster)

Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo Ladies/IQ Rugby)

Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Laura Feely (Galweigians/Connacht)

Nichola Fryday (Old Belvedere/Connacht)

Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemians/Munster) (capt)

Edel McMahon (Wasps/Connacht)

Grace Miller (Old Belvedere/Leinster) *

Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/IQ Rugby)

Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union/Leinster)

Ellen Murphy (Gloucester/IQ Rugby)

Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Niamh Ni Dhroma (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union/Leinster) *

Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster)

Laura Sheehan (UL Bohemians/Munster)

Anne Maria O’Hora (Castlebar/Connacht)

Juliet Short (Railway Union/Leinster)

Shannon Touhey (Tullamore/Connacht) *

Dorothy Wall (Fethard & District/Munster) *

*Denotes uncapped player at this level

Key Dates:

November 2-3: Training Camp & Game, France

Sunday, November 10: Ireland Women v Wales Women, UCD Bowl, 1pm