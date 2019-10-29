Munster Rugby confirm new contract

MUNSTER Rugby confirmed this Tuesday that Defence Coach JP Ferreira has extended his contract with the province for a further two years .

The South African native will now remain with Munster until June 2022 at least.

Ferreira and family made the move to Limerick in December 2017 with the South African making an immediate impact under Head Coach Johann van Graan.

The province held the best defensive record in the Guinness PRO14 and had the meanest defence in the Champions Cup Pool stages for the past two seasons.

The coaching staff has been further boosted this week with the arrival of Forwards Coach Graham Rowntree, who joined the squad in the High Performance Centre on Monday morning.

On the squad front, there were no fresh injuries picked up in Munster’s bonus-point win over Ospreys in Cork on Friday night.

Chris Cloete has recovered from an ankle injury and is back in full training.

Munster’s international contingent will return next week with Joey Carbery set to rehab an ankle injury that he was managing throughout the World Cup.