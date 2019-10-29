Former hurling star makes draw for Irish St Leger in Limerick Greyhound Stadium

FORMER Limerick hurling manager and player TJ Ryan was on hand this Tuesday to make the draw for the opening round of the 2019 Irish St Leger 2019 in Limerick Greyhound Stadium.

The highlight of the Limerick greyhound calendar gets underway this Saturday when 72 greyhounds will begin the event across 12 heats.

The Leger is one of the most prestigious races in the Irish greyhound calendar and boasts a prize-fund of over €50,000.

The competition has been ran in Limerick since 1944 and the winner of this year’s competition will earn €30,000 for connections, a 20% increase on last year’s winning prize.

This year’s event will be sponsored by the ‘Friends of Limerick Greyhound Stadium’ group who have spearheaded a funding initiative which is proving very successful. This has enabled an increase in the top prize as well as new competitions of the Leger Cup and Leger Plate which will be ran on Leger final night depending on availability.

“The Irish St Leger produces some of the highest quality greyhound racing in the country here in Limerick. The trap draw being made just makes the excitement even greater as the event draws nearer. The Irish St. Leger has been a tradition in the racing calendar here in Limerick, right from its very first run here in 1944 and we’re very proud to continue that tradition. Owners, trainers and racing fans alike are all looking forward to a thrilling four weeks of racing," said Liam Kennedy Racing Manager with Limerick Greyhound Stadium.

Co-chair of the Friends of Limerick Greyhound Stadium group, Ger Garrihy, paid tribute to the role of the new Leger sponsor.

“The Friends of Limerick Greyhound Stadium group was brought together by like-minded people who have a huge passion for our wonderful sport of greyhound racing here in Limerick. We are thankful to Limerick’s business community and the greyhound fraternity who have all pulled together for the cause. We look forward to another exciting renewal of the Leger, hot on the heels of a very successful Laurels in Cork. I would encourage one and all to come to the stadium over the next four weeks to enjoy a true highlight in the Irish greyhound racing calendar," said Garrihy.

The Irish St Leger competition will begin this Saturday, November 2 at Limerick Greyhound Stadium and will run for four consecutive weeks, culminating in the event’s final being held on Saturday, November 23.