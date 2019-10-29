No joy for Limerick clubs in All-Ireland Junior Cup

BOTH Limerick clubs competing in this season's Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup exited the competition at the first round stage over the weekend.

Richmond lost at home to Grosvenor of Belfast, 41-15, in their opening round fixture on Saturday, while Newcastle West suffered a 38-10 defeat to Dromore.

Grosvenor, though first half tries from Jordan Brown and Mitch McComb, led 10-8 at Richmond at half-time. A slick back-line break and try from Shane Halpin boosted the home side before the interval.

The Ulstermen, who were making their All-Ireland Junior Cup debut, went on to dominate the final 40 minutes, though, with out-half Peter Davidson’s astute tactical kicking keeping them on the front foot and pinning Richmond back.

The damage on the scoreboard was done by further tries from Brown, Willie Rea, Davidson and Daniel Bowden. Goal-kicker Tim Emerson finished with a 14-point haul in a comprehensive 44-15 away triumph.

Barry Laden scored Richmond's second try, while Sean Considine added a penalty and a conversion.

Dromore built a 24-3 half-time advantage against Newcastle West, and despite Sean Herlihy converting his own try to add to his first half penalty for the Limerick side, Ger Earls’ charges were well beaten on the day. Ben Heath (2), Andrew Rutledge, Dylan Cobb, Andrew Black and Adam Donald notched the victors’ tries.

Meanwhile, Kilfeacle, who lost the final two years ago to Ashbourne 18-9, began their campaign with a 28-19 home win over Wicklow.

Crosshaven the only Munster side to have won the All Ireland Junior Cup began their campaign in Belfast with a hard earned 25-21 victory over Instonians.

Meanwhile, UL-Bohemian remain top of the All Ireland Women’s All Ireland League on points difference from Railway Union made it three wins from three after their eleven try 65-20 away win at Galwegians.

Clodagh O’Halloran (2), Stephanie Nunan, Fiona Reidy, Claire Bennett, Laura O’Mahony, Aoife Corkery, Rachel Allen, Lily Brady, Niamh Kavanagh and Edel Murphy scored tries for the winners. Nicole Fitzgerald kicked four conversions and Allen one.