Ardscoil Ris face St Colmans in bid to return Dean Ryan Cup title to Limerick

ARDSCOIL Ris play in the Dean Ryan Cup final this Friday (1.30) in Kilmallock.

The Limerick city side play St Colmans College of Fermoy in the Munster Junior (U16 1/2) A Post Primary Schools Hurling Championship final.

The North Circular Road secondary school are chasing a third ever title, to add to those of 2009 and 2106.

Their north Cork opponents are 12-time winners – last in 2017.

Both have won two games to reach Friday’s final – Ardscoil Ris beating St Flannans of Ennis and Rochestown of Cork, while St Colmans defeated De La Salle of Waterford and Midleton.

Managed by teachers Niall Moran (Ahane) and Cormac O’Donovan (Clonlara) Ardscoil Ris have a panel of 37 teenagers selected from 18 different clubs.

Shane O’Brien and Niall O’Farrell both played in the Harty Cup loss to Templemore last week and will be central figures in this bid for Munster honours.

Others that will be key to success will be Vince Harrington, Josh O’Reilly, David Kennedy and Oisin O’Farrell.

The newly crowned Munster champions will be in All-Ireland semi final action on November 16 against the Connacht champions with the Leinster champions awaiting in a November 30 All-Ireland junior final

Back in 2009, Ardscoil Ris beat St Flannan's to win this title for the first time with Shane Dowling and Declan Hannon in the team.

In 2016 Ardscoil Ris beat De La Salle with a team that included Jason Gillane, Jerome Boylan, Ronan Connolly and Paul O'Brien among others. This side backboned the 2018 Harty Cup winning panel.

PANEL: Cian Brosnan, Joseph James Carey, John Fitzgerald, Vince Harrington, Wayne Kearns, Shane Kelly, Dylan Lynch, Patrick O'Neill (all Na Piarsaigh); Darragh Casey, Colm Flynn, Noel Flynn, Colin Kelly, David Kennedy (all Sixmilebridge), Fintan Fitzgerald, David Geary, David Guilfoyle (all Mungret); Michael Gavin, Lee O'Reilly, Josh O'Reilly (all Ballybrown); Eoin Deegan, Cathal O'Brien, Samual Sheehy (all Cratloe); Shane Gleeson, Sam Hickey (both Adare); Seimi Gully, Diarmuid Stritch (both Clonlara); Denis Fahy (Broadford), Jack Golden (Monaleen), Tadhg Hannon (Patrickswell), Adam Kennedy (Parteen), Shane O'Brien (Kilmallock), Rian O'Byrne (Kilpeacon), Niall O'Farrell (Broadford), Oisin O'Farrell (Askeaton), Brian O'Keefe (Murroe-Boher), Evan O'Leary (Ahane), Cian Scully (Dromin-Athlacca).