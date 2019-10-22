Penalty shoot-out could decide Limerick hurling and football county finals this weekend

TWO Limerick GAA county championship finals could be decided by a penalty shoot-out this Halloween Bank Holiday weekend.

On Saturday Blackrock and Kildimo-Pallaskenry meet in the replay of their Lyons of Limerick Premier IHC final in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 3.30 and on Sunday Galtee Gaels and Gerald Griffins play in the replay of their Griffins Coaches Limerick IFC final in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 1.00.

Both finals will be played under 'winner on the day' protocols.

Therefore if the sides are level at full-time, extra time of two periods of ten minutes each way will be played.

If there is still no seperating the teams, then two additional periods of extra time of five minutes each will be played.

If still level at that final whistle, penalties will be held in both the hurling and football finals.

There would be an initial five penalties each and if required sudden death would eventually determine the champions.

Saturday's hurling final between Blackrock and Kildimo-Pallaskenry was necessary after an 0-18 each draw on October 6 - the sides also finished level, 1-15 each, when they met in the group phase last April.

Blackrock or Kildimo-Pallaskenry will have home advantage on November 2/3 in the quarter final of the Munster club IHC against Cork’s Fr O’Neills.

Sunday's football final between Galtee Gaels and Gerald Griffins comes two weeks after their 1-8 each draw in Kilmallock.

The eventual Limerick IFC winners will be due into Munster club action on November 10 when they play Clare winners St Breckans at a Limerick venue in the provincial quarter final.